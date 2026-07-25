Backing the Edgars through Victory and Healing

​To our amazing community, friends, family, and prayer warriors,

​We are stepping completely out of our comfort zone to write this, but our family has entered the wildest storm of our lives.

​John is currently in the Medical ICU at Houston St. Luke’s, intubated and fighting for his life on a ventilator.

​Many of you know that John lives with an incredibly rare blood disease—so rare that doctors tell us only very few people in the world are known to have it. Most do not survive it, but John is a fighter and a walking miracle. For the last year, his body has successfully tackled every virus and bug thrown his way. But on Friday, a sudden 103.7 fever and severe pneumonia pushed his body into a critical state. He had to be life-flighted via helicopter to Houston, where things quickly escalated to the ICU.

​As a paramedic, I understand the heavy medical reality of what we are looking at in this hospital room. But the financial reality outside of these walls is hitting just as hard.

​John is the rock of our family, but he is completely unable to work. Because his income has stopped, our household paychecks have vanished. Meanwhile, the expenses of navigating a long-term, long-distance medical crisis are mounting by the minute.

​We are facing an entirely unknown timeline here in Houston, and we need help to survive. We have set a baseline goal of $10,000 to serve as a safety net. Every single dollar raised here will go directly toward:

​Daily Hospital Survival: Covering the high costs of city parking, gas traveling back and forth, lodging, and meals while I stay by John's side.

​Our Household Baseline: Keeping our mortgage, utilities, and bills back home caught up so we don't lose ground.

​Our Children & Farm: Ensuring our two young daughters have exactly what they need, and helping to maintain our homestead, feed our animals, and support the incredible village stepping in to run things for us.

​We want to focus 100% of our energy on going to war in prayer for John's life, not drowning in financial panic. We are putting our pride aside and asking our "Seal Team 6" village to back us up so we can keep our family afloat.

​Above all else, please do not stop praying. We are asking God to clear the pneumonia, restore John's consciousness completely, and pull him off that ventilator. God has done miracles for John before, and we know without a doubt He can do it again.

​Thank you for wrapping your arms around us, for giving so generously, and for storming heaven on our behalf. We feel every single prayer.

​With all our love and gratitude,

Tiffany, the girls, and John

​"For I will restore health to you, and your wounds I will heal, declares the Lord." — Jeremiah 30:17