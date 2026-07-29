Backing One of Our Own in Blue

As brothers and sisters in blue, we’re asking you to stand with one of our own. A young Turtle Creek police officer is facing one of the toughest fights of his life, not on the street, but after a devastating vehicle accident that left him seriously injured and unable to work.





He’s the kind of officer who shows up without hesitation, puts others first, and does the job the right way. Now he’s the one who needs backup. His injuries require ongoing medical care, physical therapy, and a long road to recovery. With that comes mounting medical bills and the sudden loss of income, putting a heavy strain on him and his family.





This fundraiser is here to help carry that weight, covering medical expenses, rehabilitation, and helping him stay afloat while he focuses on healing.





If you can give, it matters. If you can’t, share this and keep him in your thoughts. We always say we’ve got each other’s backs. This is one of those moments where it actually counts.





Thank you for standing with him.



