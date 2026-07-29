Background Extras at The Chosen Seasons 6 and 7

We have been accepted as volunteer background extras this year for The Chosen TV Series - Season 7, which will be in Texas in August 2026. We went last year, as well (we were volunteer background extras for The Chosen TV Series - Season 6, which was also filmed in Texas in August 2025). Since we go at our own great expense as volunteer supporters, you're support is welcomed! Anything you donate here will provide for both of us and a 2% portion of your donation will go to GiveSendGo to continue their important work, as well. Volunteering as background extras for The Chosen TV Series means we are participating in The Chosen's creative telling of the Gospel of Jesus Christ -- will remain available to the world, in over 200 languages, FREE forever. If you have not yet watched The Chosen, please start with Season 1- Episode 1. I like to turn on the subtitles, so I don't miss anything. Keep watching until you catch up to the end of Season 5. Seasons 1-5 are FREE online (www.TheChosen.TV) and on their app for your mobile phone, tablet, laptop, desktop computer and app-enabled TVs. Sign up for their emails and texts and they will let you know when, where and how you can watch Season 6, which comes out in 2026 in just a few months. And, remember, please read the Holy Bible for yourself and learn the greatest story ever told -- and trust JESUS CHRIST our Lord & Savior. God loves you and His Holy Spirit will comfort and guide you -- give your life to the Lord. Jesus loves you -- love Him back! Thank you for helping us with previous and upcoming travel expenses, and thank you for your support of The Chosen TV Series! -- Connie, Psalm 139, John 3:16, Jeremiah 29:11-14