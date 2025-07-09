I was hurt at work and am trying different places to see how I can get rent paid and back to school stuff for my daughter I’m am not married any longer and am all by myself with my daughter I wasn’t expecting to get hurt at work but I’m really scared we will be kicked out left with no electricity and I at least need to get her school supplies. I have 10 years clean and have a great relationship with God and some how stumbled across this site I truly know GOD MAKES A WAY

I have to try someone please help. I CALL OUT TO JEHOVAH JIREH TO PLEASE PROVIDE FOR ME