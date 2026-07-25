Back to School with Hope





Greater Mount Pleasant Baptist Church has always stood as a place where faith becomes action and love becomes visible. As we enter this Back‑to‑School season, our heart is turned toward the children and families in our underserved community—many of whom are facing real challenges that make preparing for a new school year difficult.

Every year, we meet students who show up with courage but without the supplies they need. We meet parents who work tirelessly but still fall short. And we meet families who carry quiet burdens—financial strain, unexpected hardship, or the simple reality of choosing between groceries and school essentials.

This year, Grayto is committed to changing that story.

We believe every child deserves to walk into the classroom with confidence. We believe every parent deserves to feel supported. And we believe that the church should be a place where hope is not only preached, but poured back into the community in tangible ways.

With your support, we are raising funds to provide:

Backpacks filled with grade‑level supplies New shoes and uniforms for students in need Healthy snacks and meal support for families Encouragement cards and devotionals reminding students that God is with them A community Back‑to‑School event where families can gather, receive resources, and feel seen

Every gift—large or small—helps us reach a child who might otherwise go without. It helps us remind families that they are not forgotten. And it helps us continue the mission God has entrusted to us: to love, serve, and uplift our community with compassion and integrity.

On behalf of our pastor, David Henderson III, and the Greater Mount Pleasant Baptist Church family, we invite you to join us in this effort. Together, we can make this Back‑to‑School season a moment of joy, dignity, and hope for every child we touch.

Your generosity today becomes their confidence tomorrow.



