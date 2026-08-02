Setting up our bright student for a successful tenth-grade year!

As the summer weeks wind down, the excitement for a new school year is building. My daughter is growing so fast, and she is eager to head back to the classroom to tackle tenth grade. She is especially looking forward to her new agriculture and culinary classes this year.

However, getting ready for high school courses comes with a heavy financial burden. Between a rapidly changing wardrobe, durable shoes, and a long list of specific classroom supplies for her specialized classes, the costs have quickly added up to more than our family budget can handle right now.

We want her to walk through those school doors feeling confident, comfortable, and fully prepared to focus on her education without worrying about whether she has the right gear for her projects.

We are reaching out to our community, friends, and anyone willing to help invest in her education. Every single dollar raised will go directly toward her back-to-school essentials:

New school clothes and properly fitting everyday shoes A durable backpack to last the high school year Essential classroom items and specialty supplies for her elective courses

If you are able to donate, any amount will make a massive difference for us. If you cannot give financially, we would deeply appreciate your prayers and your help in sharing this campaign with others.

Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and support in helping her start this tenth-grade year strong!