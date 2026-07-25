Good Afternoon Family, Friends, and Supporters,





For the past 13 years, it has been my privilege to serve our community by organizing a Back-to-School Supplies Giveaway alongside my church, Lifeline Restoration Ministries International. What began as a simple act of kindness has grown into an annual tradition of helping students start the school year with confidence, hope, and the tools they need to succeed.





This year, I am reaching out to ask for your support. We are seeking monetary donations to help purchase backpacks, notebooks, pencils, folders, crayons, calculators, and other essential school supplies for students and families in our community.





No gift is too small. Every dollar donated makes a difference and brings us one step closer to ensuring that every child is prepared for a successful school year. Your generosity will directly impact students who may otherwise begin the school year without the supplies they need.





If you are unable to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing of this request with others are greatly appreciated.





As the Bible reminds us:

"Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver." — 2 Corinthians 9:7 (NIV)





Thank you for partnering with us to invest in the lives of our children. Together, we can make a lasting difference—one student, one backpack, and one act of kindness at a time.





With sincere gratitude,

Latoya Johnson

Back-to-School Supplies Giveaway Coordinator

Lifeline Restoration Ministries International