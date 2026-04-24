Back to School Supplies

“Hi everyone, as the new school year gets closer, I’m reaching out for support to help me get ready for a fresh start. I’m currently in need of school essentials including clothes, a backpack, supplies, and other important items that will help me walk into the school year feeling prepared and confident.

Starting school with the things you need can make a big difference, not just in the classroom but in how you feel every day. Any support, no matter how small, would truly mean so much to me. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also help greatly. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me start this school year feeling ready and encouraged.”



