Back to school needs

I'm excited to be starting my junior year of high school, but I need a little help getting ready for the new school year. I've created a GoFundMe to help with school clothes, supplies, and other essentials so I can start the year prepared and focused on my education.

If you're able to support me, no donation is too small. Whether it's $1, $5, or any amount, every contribution brings me one step closer to my goal. And if you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much.

Your kindness is more than a donation—it's an investment in my future and a true blessing. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, and for any support you can give. May God bless you abundantly! 🤍📚✨