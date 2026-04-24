Back-to-School Help for a Friend's Daughter

About a month ago, my friend lost her job when her vehicle broke down. While she was getting it fixed, the dealership repossessed it because she missed a payment. Without reliable transportation and income, she hasn't been able to get her 7 yr old daughter the clothes, shoes, and school supplies she needed for the year ahead.





I'm raising money to help cover these essentials so her daughter can start school with what she needs. My friend is going through a really tough time right now, and any support would mean so much to both of them. Thank you for standing with us.