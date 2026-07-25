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Back to School for Brennon Gatewood

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$500 USD

Fundraiser created byBrennon Gatewood

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brennon Gatewood

Back to School for Brennon Gatewood

Greetings!


Thank you for visiting my campaign profile. I imagine that if you are reading this, there is a good chance you already know me. But for those who do not, my name is Brennon Gatewood. I am the husband of Annabelle, father to Reuben, Adoniram, Mary Rose, and Theodore, and a pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Flowood, Mississippi.


I believe the call to ministry is also a call to preparation in the fullest extent possible. God has entrusted pastors with the weighty responsibility of equipping the saints for the work of ministry and building up the body of Christ (Eph. 4:12–13), shepherding the flock of God among them (1 Pet. 5:1–2), and remaining steadfast in the truth by instructing the church in sound doctrine (Titus 1:9). In an age marked by so much doctrinal confusion, I believe pastors need serious theological training now more than ever.


With that conviction in mind, I am beginning the path toward earning a PhD through New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. For many years I have felt the tug toward doctoral work, but the timing never seemed quite right. By God’s providence, I believe I am now in the right season to begin this journey.


The pursuit of doctoral work does not come without cost. There will no doubt be significant sacrifices involving time, energy, attention away from other projects, and, of course, finances.


That is the purpose of this campaign. While I feel confident that doctoral work is the right path forward for me, I am unable to carry the financial burden of this undertaking alone. Ultimately, I trust God to provide, as He always has. Yet moments like these often remind us more deeply of both our need and His faithfulness to supply it.


Perhaps God would use you and your resources to invest in me as I pursue further theological education. If so, I will be deeply grateful for the generosity of the men and women who make this possible. I trust that God will use your gift for the advancement of His kingdom as He sees fit.


I also want to be transparent throughout this process. At this stage, I am raising support primarily for the leveling work required for admission into the PhD program. Once I move through the admissions process and into the program itself, I will provide updates regarding future financial needs and progress along the way.


I am truly honored to serve Christ and His Church. I often tell my fellow pastors, “We get to do this.” What a privilege it is to shepherd God’s people through every season of life.


I covet your prayers as well. May God richly bless you in Christ, and thank you for taking the time to read this.


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