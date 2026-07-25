Back to School Assistance

Hello everyone, my name is Varnessa. I am a single mother of 4 children. I decided to create this to help me have the funds to go school shopping for my children and pay the cheer fees for my oldest daughter. Whatever little bit that’s left over will also go towards paying down some bills so that I can get and stay on track financially. I just recently finished school, and honestly just want to make sure my children have what they need. Thank you.