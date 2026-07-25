Back to school

Hello, my name is Anthony and I am currently disabled (not on disability). I have no income currently, but I need your help. After a career helping troubled teens and youths suffering from Reactive Attachment Disorder, I have found myself unable to participate in the workforce. However, I know that God has a plan for me and this is just my call to return to school. I want to become a social worker or therapist, so I can continue to serve and help children and families. I have prayed and believe wholeheartedly that this is the path I need to take. At 46 years of age, this is a bit troubling time wise as the educational path is 5-6 years to complete. However, I can reduce that by 2 years by completing courses through Sophia before enrolling into a bachelor's program. I can realistically complete my associates in 3 months through Sophia. However, since I have become disabled I have no income. Unfortunately that means that I can't afford the money needed to pay for Sophia. For only $300, I can pay for these classes. Unfortunately, I have found myself in the position of having to ask for help. I have never found myself in a position of need. I have always had enough for my family, myself, and the ability to help others in their time of need. So, today I am asking for your help. Please help me to complete this goal. I wish you all good health, and pray that God continues to watch over you and bless you. Have a blessed day.