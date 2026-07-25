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Help Me Get Back to My Children

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$130 USD

Fundraiser created byJack Rutherford

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jack Rutherford

Help Me Get Back to My Children

Home isn’t a place for me, it’s where my children are.


Over the past year, life has taken me down a path I never imagined. I’ve faced setback after setback, and every day I’ve been away from my children has reminded me of what truly matters. More than anything, I want to get back to Tennessee so I can be the father they deserve, not just financially, but physically present in their lives.


Today, one obstacle stands between me and that goal.


I don’t have reliable transportation.


Without a vehicle, I’m unable to relocate back home, pursue delivery work, accept many job opportunities, or consistently travel where I need to in order to rebuild my life. It has become the single barrier preventing me from moving forward.


I’m not asking anyone to support me forever.


I’m asking for help overcoming one hurdle so I can support myself again.


My goal is to raise enough money to purchase a dependable used vehicle. That vehicle would allow me to return to Tennessee, seek steady employment, pursue delivery work for immediate income, and continue building a stable future for myself and my children.


Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

  1. Purchasing a reliable used vehicle.
  2. Registration, insurance, and taxes.
  3. Fuel and the basic transportation costs needed to get back home and begin working.


If donations exceed the amount needed for transportation, any remaining funds will go toward securing stable housing as I continue rebuilding my life.


This fundraiser isn’t about buying a nicer car.

It’s about removing the one obstacle that’s keeping me from getting home.


I’ve learned a lot through this season of my life. I’ve learned not to take time with my children for granted.


I’ve learned that asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness when you’re doing everything you can to move forward. Most importantly, I’ve learned that no matter how difficult life becomes, I refuse to give up on being the father my children need.


If you’re able to donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart.


If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.


Every share, every prayer, and every act of kindness brings me one step closer to getting home.


When I reach my goal and make it back to Tennessee, I’ll post an update so everyone who helped can see exactly where their kindness led.



Thank you for believing in second chances.


Jack Rutherford


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