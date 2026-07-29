Back Surgeries

I am a 74 year-old widow. I need three /surgeries on 3 different levels of the spine: L3-4, L4-5, and L5-S1. I have severe stenosis of the foramen.





Only one doctor, to my knowledge, can perform this procedure. Unfortunately, his management system does not accept Medicare or my insurance. I cannot afford the insurances that he does accept.





These surgeries will relieve the nerves which are being compressed by the foramen. It will relieve the back pain, sciatica, the numbness in my feet and the tingling and burning in my legs and feet.





I will gladly update everyone as things progress. Thank you.