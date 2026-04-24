Back My Education And Shape My Future

I am currently finishing my bachelor’s degree in Nautical Sciences at the Antwerp Maritime Academy, and I’m determined to continue my journey toward becoming a captain of a merchant vessel. My dream is to explore the world and its seas while building a career at the highest level of maritime navigation.





During my studies, I have already completed several internships at sea, some of which you can see in the campaign pictures. These experiences have shaped me not only as a future officer, but also as a person. They strengthened my discipline, responsibility, and passion for life at sea — and they are a big part of what drives me every day to keep pushing toward my goal.





To take this next step, I need to enroll in a master’s program, but the cost of €1852 is a significant challenge for me. That’s why I’m reaching out for support.





Every contribution brings me closer to achieving my goal and turning years of dedication into a lifelong career at sea. Thank you for helping me navigate this important step toward my future.