Back Ebuka Ogbodo 2027

Nsukka East is a land of immense potential, but for too long, we have settled for "good enough." We deserve a representative who doesn't just promise change but has a proven track record of delivering it at the highest levels of global policy.





We are raising funds to support Earl Chukwuebuka Ogbodo’s campaign for the Enugu State House of Assembly (Nsukka East). Ebuka is a son of Eha Alumona who has navigated the worlds of Harvard and Meta. He is returning home to serve.





Ebuka is running for the Enugu State House of Assembly because credentials alone don’t change communities;actions do. He is coming home to bridge the gap between global expertise and local impact. He has the "connectivity" to bring investment to Nsukka and the "competence" needed to ensure good governance. Unlike other candidates backed by "godfathers" or incumbency wealth, this movement is fueled by the people. We believe that Nsukka East deserves a representative who can command respect in Abuja and Enugu while sitting with the elders in Eha Alumona to listen.





Your contribution isn't just a donation; it is an investment in good governance, global connectivity, and a representative who truly knows the heart of the people. Join us in bringing world-class leadership back to where it matters most: home.





Join the movement today. Let’s build the Nsukka we all know is possible!