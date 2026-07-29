In Memory of Baby Tobias Bochsler

On January 6, Tobias, a tiny miracle baby was born at just 26 weeks gestation. His arrival felt like an unexpected gift—a heartwarming surprise that filled the room with an unexplainable joy and hope. But life had different plans for him...

From the moment he arrived, little Tobias fought bravely against all odds. His first days were a rollercoaster of emotions: moments of sheer elation at his tiny wins, followed by the heart-stopping fear when we feared losing him to every hurdle in between. Through it all, his family's love for this tiny human never wavered—it only grew stronger with each challenge and setback.

But as you know too well, miracles don't always come easy or last long. On Friday, January 30th, Tobias had fought so hard but ultimately went to be with Jesus in heaven.

This journey has been one of unimaginable pain and beauty—a painful reminder of life's fleeting nature yet an unwavering testament to love’s resilience. We are heartbroken, yes... but we take solace knowing how fiercely loved he was up until his last breath.

We ask your help in celebrating Tobias short life here on earth - with a memorial that would be as beautiful and special as he is remembered to have been. Every dollar donated will go towards covering the costs incurred during his hospital stay (medical bills, time off work, travel expenses, memorial costs, etc.) helping us create a tribute worthy of this brave little boy who fought harder than anyone could ever imagine for just 24 days on Earth...

Will you join us in preserving Tobias' memory? Your donation, no matter how big or small, can make such an immense difference. Let’s stand together with Joseph and Kayla to honor the life and love that little Tobias brought into their lives so briefly but oh-so vibrantly!

Together, we can turn this heartache into something beautiful—an everlasting tribute of love for a tiny hero who taught us all about courage in just one heartbeat. Please share your love and support; let’s make sure Tobias is remembered forever through our actions here on earth as well! 🌟❤️