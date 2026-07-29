Adopting Baby Sammons

Dear friends and family,

Over the past year and a half we have been trying to grow our family. After a year, we began to pursue different medical routes to help us conceive. Through multiple rounds of medicated cycles, doctors appointments and side affects, we decided to pause on trying to conceive with medical assistance.

Throughout our relationship, we have always known that we wanted to grow our family through adoption one day. After prayer, we are so excited to start the journey to adopt baby Sammons.

As you may know, adoption is incredibly expensive. Sometimes costing up to 60,000 dollars. We are predicting that our adoption will cost $40,000. Our goal for this fundraiser is to help us with the upfront cost of adopting. This includes application fee's, home study and education classes, as well as costs that come up throughout the process such as travel and legal fees. Once we pass our home study, we are hoping to apply for grants that will help us raise the remainder of the amount.

There are 3 ways that you can partner with us in this process:

Pray- Pray that we would meet our goal. Pray for the baby that God already knows will become a part of our family. Pray for us and our marriage throughout this journey. Share- Share our story. Share the link with family and friends on your social media. Give- If you are able, please consider donating.





Again, thank you for considering partnering with us on this journey. We are so grateful for our community around us during this time. We are trusting in Gods perfect timing for bringing a baby into our family and we are so excited to be parents soon.

If you would like to donate in a different way, please email marissasammons@gmail.com.







