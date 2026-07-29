Baby Lembke Adoption

Hello Family & Friends! As many of you know, we have been pursuing private open-adoption. This has been an exciting journey & well worth the wait! Adoption is such a blessing & gift from God to us. Asking for financial help was not an easy decision for us & has been something we have had to pray over. We know that there is power in prayer & God will provide how He sees fit. 🙏 We want nothing more than to grow our family & are looking forward to the blessing that awaits us in God’s timing. 🧸 We love you all & appreciate the support in this journey! ✨

We are using Christian Family Care- Adoption in Phoenix, AZ. We believe in being fully transparent as private adoption is expensive.





We are asking for: $20,000

Total costs of adoption: $40,000

$32,600 Adoption Fee: Birth Mother’s Expenses, CFC workers & Legal Team

$4000- Matchbook Fee

$2,200- Case Study

$800- Parenting Classes

$400- Deposit for CFC

If anyone would like a tax form for their donation, please message us before donating. ❤️



