Hello my name is Keandria I am 28 y/o. 3 years ago I became a dog mom to the most bravest lovable Girl Dog I’ve ever met an I named her baby girl. Babygirl was abused by her previous owner constantly tied up a beaten to the point she is blind In both of her eyes. I’ve never known what it felt like to want something for someone else like really want something for another until I got babygirl. I was able to get her shots through the Cambridge center but I really would love to get her chipped to me an to be able to get her the help she needs she deserves it an I want to be able to give her the care that’s she needs it means the world to me In every way.