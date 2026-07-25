Help Baby Thomas Cox

God is so good!

Cathy and David Cox welcomed sweet Thomas on Thursday, April 9 at 11:16 PM. Thomas was baptized immediately and confirmed within days. God is so good!

His miraculous arrival through the intercession of Thomas VanderWoude (a father who heroically died saving his son with Trisomy 21 in a septic collapse accident) comes with many uncertainties for their family.

Thomas has a prolonged NICU stay, an abdominal surgery, and many upcoming tests.

Thomas was diagnosed in the womb with Trisomy 13, also known as Patau Syndrome. It is a rare chromosomal disorder that has a very poor prognosis.... stillborn, or live for hours, days, or months. Less than 10% survive to a year. While these and other test results have not been confirmed since his birth, there are many long roads ahead.

Cathy and David rely solely on their Catholic Handmade Rosary business to provide for their family. Their home business does not include standard health insurance so they are left to handle a substantial financial burden in addition to many back and forth trips to see Thomas as he heals. Additionally, this is their busy season during which they depend heavily on their business to carry them through the year, however, they are trying to stay present for sweet baby Thomas as well as their 4 other children.

Any amount you can give to help their family would be a burden lifted. Thank you for being their Simon of Cyrene as they carry this heavy cross.