GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Baby Thomas Cox

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$52,780 USD

Fundraiser created byVeronica Perrington

Fundraiser funds will be received by David Cox

Help Baby Thomas Cox

God is so good!

Cathy and David Cox welcomed sweet Thomas on Thursday, April 9 at 11:16 PM. Thomas was baptized immediately and confirmed within days. God is so good!

His miraculous arrival through the intercession of Thomas VanderWoude (a father who heroically died saving his son with Trisomy 21 in a septic collapse accident) comes with many uncertainties for their family.

Thomas has a prolonged NICU stay, an abdominal surgery, and many upcoming tests. 

Thomas was diagnosed in the womb with Trisomy 13, also known as Patau Syndrome. It is a rare chromosomal disorder that has a very poor prognosis.... stillborn, or live for hours, days, or months. Less than 10% survive to a year. While these and other test results have not been confirmed since his birth, there are many long roads ahead. 

Cathy and David rely solely on their Catholic Handmade Rosary business to provide for their family. Their home business does not include standard health insurance so they are left to handle a substantial financial burden in addition to many back and forth trips to see Thomas as he heals. Additionally, this is their busy season during which they depend heavily on their business to carry them through the year, however, they are trying to stay present for sweet baby Thomas as well as their 4 other children. 

Any amount you can give to help their family would be a burden lifted. Thank you for being their Simon of Cyrene as they carry this heavy cross. 

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve