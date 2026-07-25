Zoie and Kate's IVF Journey to Baby Barnett

Family and Friends,

This is one of the hardest things we have had to write, but also one of the most important. Katelyn and I have always dreamed of building a family together. After two years of struggling, we are reaching out to share where we are and how you can help us take the next step.

For some of you, this might be the first time you have heard about our journey; for others, this may be more familiar. Over the last two years, Katelyn and I have been trying to start our family. But, despite our best efforts, we have faced a series of heartbreaking setbacks: countless doctors appointments, many tests, some positive tests, but ultimately, a devastating, heartbreaking loss that continues to affect us deeply.

Most recently, Katelyn underwent a procedure to investigate underlying medical issues that could have been preventing us from conceiving. The results showed Katelyn has Stage IV Endometriosis, a severe form of this condition which greatly impacts her ability to conceive naturally or even through IUI (intra-uterine insemination).

After many difficult conversations with our OB and Fertility Specialist, we have made the decision to move forward with IVF (Invitro Fertilization), which offers our best chance at pregnancy. Our fertility doctor estimates our chances of success at 40-60%, which although not guaranteed, is a significantly better option than what we have had up until now. While IVF brings hope, it is also an emotional and financial strain.

Unfortunately, IVF is a very costly process, with each cycle averaging close to $25,000 or more. This might not even include all the medication testing, medical procedures involved. Sadly, our insurance does not cover any of these expenses.

That's why we are reaching out to you, our circle of loved ones, for support. We simply do not have the financial means to do this on our own, and need your help to make our dream of becoming parents a reality. We are truly grateful for any contribution you can make-- whether it is a donation, sharing our story, or just simply keeping us in your thoughts and prayers.

To further support our goal, we will be selling t-shirts to also help raise funds for IVF. You can find them at this link: bonfire.com/zoie-and-kates-ivf-journey-to-baby-barnett

If you have any questions, or would like to learn more, please do not hesitate to reach out to either of us. Your kindness and support means the world to us, and we are so blessed to have you in our lives as we take this next step in our journey towards parenthood.





Love,

Zoie and Kate

#believinginbabybarnett



