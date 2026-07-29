Baby willow

Help Support a Family Through the Loss of Their Daughter





Our family is grieving an unimaginable loss. My stepsister and her partner recently experienced the stillbirth of their beautiful daughter. What should have been a time of celebration has become a time of heartbreak, mourning, and saying goodbye far too soon.





Tomorrow, family and friends will gather to honor their precious baby girl's life. In the midst of their grief, they are also facing the unexpected expenses that come with funeral and cremation arrangements, medical costs, time away from work, and the many practical responsibilities that don't pause for tragedy.





I'm creating this fundraiser to help ease some of that burden so they can focus on healing and supporting one another during the days ahead. No parent should have to worry about finances while carrying the weight of such a profound loss.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping with cremation expenses, memorial costs, household bills, meals, and lost income as they take time to grieve their daughter.





If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping their family in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for helping surround them with love, compassion, and support during one of the hardest moments of their lives.