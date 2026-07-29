Baby williams

Me and my wife are happily married we have 5 wonderful daughters who i am there step dad i have not been able to have my own kids my wife is not able to have kids any longer and we are wanting to add to our little happy family we would love to be able to adopt a baby of our own we are reaching out in hopes to get help with our dream of having our own baby we gave been praying about it and feel just being able to adopt a child who we can love support and raise. We pray that if it is in your heart to help us in way we are thankful for prayers and for support any help is so very appreciated we know that god sees our hearts and knows that we are ready for this new chapter in our lives we thank each and everyone for any support that god puts in ur heart to help no matter what is we are thankful for it please help our dreams come true of being able to have our own little baby



