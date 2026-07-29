Baby Westons Journey

🌟💔 Hey there, friends! 👋🍂

We are Ray and Vogue, Weston’s Parents. Today, I want to share a heartwarming and challenging story about my son, Weston—who will be two y/o next month but has already faced more than most of us will in a lifetime. 🙏

It all started when Weston was born. We were filled with joy, love...and then shock as we learned he had his first brain surgery at just six months old. Fast forward to now, and this little fighter has endured two surgeries since birth! 🧠💉

Now, let me tell you about the real struggle: His mom and I try our best, but with a three-hour drive back and forth to the hospital for checkups and surgeries, it's been tough keeping up with everyday life at home. 😓

Our family has always believed in miracles, but sometimes the journey is harder than we imagined. We’ve had to take time off work just to be there for Weston—and trust me, that paycheck hit was hard too! 💸

But here's where hope comes in: Our four other children are growing up fast while all eyes have been on Weston. The cost of babysitting has piled up and taken a toll. It’s heartwarming to see the love they share for their baby brother, but even siblings need care! 🍼👶

That's where you come in—you, our amazing community who believe that every life is worth fighting for. If you can help with any amount, it would be a blessing beyond measure right now. And if possible, keeping Weston and our family in your thoughts or prayers brings us immeasurable comfort. 🙏❤️

Your support means the world to us—more than we could ever say. It’s not just about raising money; it's about rallying around each other with love and compassion during life’s toughest moments. Your donations, shared hearts, and well-wishes will help lighten our

load in so many ways.

Thank you for being a part of our story—whether through donating or simply sending good vibes their way. You are making a difference! 🌈✨

Love,

Ray, Vogue & Weston’s Family

P.S. Remember to share some love and maybe even donate if you can! Your support means everything during this journey! ❤️🙏