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NEW BORN BABY IN NICU FROM STROKE

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byTamera Farabee

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joseph Farabee

NEW BORN BABY IN NICU FROM STROKE

Joseph Farabee met the love of his life shortly after attending college at Lee University in TN. He had just accepted his first ministry job at Grace Community Church (Grace) in Sarasota, FL as Worship Pastor. His soon to be bride, LeAira Asselin, was completing her degree at the University of Florida. On April 22, 2022, they became Mr. & Mrs. Farabee and began their life of ministry together at Grace. LeAira joined the Grace team as their Creative Director. Two short years into their marriage, in April of 2024, LeAira was diagnosed with lymphoma. It was a scary time at first full of tears and fears. It didn’t take Joseph and LeAira very long to turn that fear into faith! One year later, LeAira “rang the bell” in April of 2025. During her prep for chemo, she quickly went through fertility treatments and had some healthy eggs preserved. In December of 2025, LeAira found out she was pregnant, naturally. On July 28, 2026, Judah Daniel Farabee was welcomed into the family. 24 hours after his miraculous birth, Judah was discovered to have suffered a stroke. He was immediately transferred to John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St Petersburg, Fl. Joseph and LeAira are now having to put all of their faith in God. This fundraiser is to at least try to remove some of the financial burden off of them. If you are able give, give generously - if not, we covet your prayers.

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