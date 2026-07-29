Baby Shower for Michelle

Hello friends and family! We are one month out from welcoming our newest little member of the family, and instead of asking for baby shower gifts (we have most everything we need at this point, mostly in the form of hand-me-downs), we would love to ask for help covering medical and other expenses.





Every little bit helps, and we truly appreciate anything you feel comfortable giving! ❤️





If you absolutely cannot resist buying something baby-related, though, we're happy to accept boy clothes and diapers. You can never have too many clothes and diapers. 😄 Message Michelle on Facebook if you need an address.