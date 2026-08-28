Baby River & the Hebl Family

*PLEASE KEEP THIS A SURPRISE FOR KELSIE & TYLER*

River Lynn was born on July 20 & was diagnosed with hypoplastic right heart syndrome and congenital glaucoma. He has a long journey ahead of him, full of appointments and surgeries. I’m setting up this secret fundraiser to surprise my sweet sister, Kelsie & her family with money for gas, food & other expenses that arise. If you cannot give financially, please know that your prayers are even more of a blessing ❤️





to read more about River & get updates from his mama, click the link!





https://www.caringbridge.org/site/af143642-a167-11f1-81fe-d57d83b67c37



