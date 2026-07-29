Baby on the way and we are hoping to build a house

My husband and I are expecting a little one at the end of the year. We have such a hard time affording where we live. We're drowning in debt to this place that we rent. We just want to buy some land and build a house. We can't save any money due to high cost rent. We've tried buying the place we live in but they won't sell to us. We've tried getting a mortgage but we can't save due to monthly rent. We live in hard times, the cost of any house around us is 250,000$ and up. This is a last resort in hopes that the good Lord will find us a way. He always does. Bless you all.