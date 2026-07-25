Baby J Daycare Fund

Support for Baby J’s Daycare Expenses

I’m reaching out to ask for support as I prepare for the arrival of my baby boy, Baby J. As a single parent, I’m working hard to provide a loving, stable, and safe future for my son while balancing the responsibilities of work, motherhood, and this new chapter of life.

Quality childcare is one of the biggest expenses new parents face, and I’m creating this fundraiser to help cover daycare costs so that I can continue working while knowing my son is in a safe and nurturing environment. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden and give Baby J the care and support he deserves.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. I’m grateful for every prayer, kind word, and act of support as I prepare to welcome my son into the world.

Thank you for helping me give Baby J the best possible start in life. 💙



