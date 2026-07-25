Our family’s favorite hairstylist, Kelsie, is expecting her third baby - and we are so happy for her! Recently, they learned that their new little one will need three heart surgeries starting right at birth. Even with health insurance, the medical expenses ahead will be significant, and Kelsie and her husband will need to take time away from full-time work to care for their baby. Please consider contributing to help ease this family’s financial burden during such an important time. Every gift, no matter the size, is a blessing. Thank you for keeping this sweet family in your prayers, and for supporting them as they await their baby’s arrival and recovery.



