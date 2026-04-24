Baby Formula Fund for 0 to 6 months Babies Mchinji

Formula Fund for 0-6 Month Babies | Mchinji & District

Hi, I’m Enessie Moses, a first-time mom in Mchinji, Malawi. When my baby was born I struggled with low milk supply, and I saw many moms in Mchinji + other districts face the same: low supply, working moms, teen moms, and moms on ART who can’t breastfeed enough but must not give solids before 6 months.





Formula costs *R240 per tin*, but many moms can’t afford it. Some babies go hungry or get watered-down milk.





I’m raising *R24,000/month* to buy formula for 25 babies aged 0-6 months in Mchinji and surrounding districts. *R240 = 1 tin = feeds 1 baby for 1 week. R960 = 1 month* for 1 baby.





100% goes to formula. I’ll post receipts + photos every 2 weeks to show transparency. I’ll verify moms through churches + clinics.





From one mom to another ❤️ Support here:m









`Help feed 0-6 month babies in Mchinji & districts 🥛 R240 = 1 tin = 1 week. Donate Receipts every 2 weeks - Enessie Moses`





*Donation tiers in ZAR for GiveSendGo:*

- *R240* = 1 tin = 1 week for 1 baby

- *R960* = 1 month for 1 baby

- *R4,800* = helps 5 babies for 1 month

- *R480/month* = monthly donor keeps 1 baby fed