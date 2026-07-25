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Riley and Ivi Vernon's Baby David has HLHS

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$17,839 USD

Fundraiser created byRyan Vernon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Riley Vernon

Riley and Ivi Vernon's Baby David has HLHS

Please give to support Riley & Ivi Vernon! Their baby boy, David Pierce, has been diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) and will undergo a series of 3 major surgeries, 2 of which will happen within a few days and then a few months of being born.


The total costs are yet to be determined but are already piling up with both Riley & Ivi having to quit their jobs now to relocate to Nashville, on May 18th, in order for David to receive the medical care necessary for this rare diagnosis and critical surgeries.


The cost of living in Nashville is double or more than the cost of living here in Hampton. Riley has secured a part-time job that understands their situation and has agreed to be flexible with time-off around the birth & surgeries, but that won’t even begin to be enough to meet daily expenses, let alone all of the medical bills.


We’ve already seen God’s hand of provision in several ways & we look forward to giving Him the glory in the daily blessings ahead. Good friends of ours reached out to a couple who owns a one bedroom condominium, less than 2 miles from Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, who’ve agreed to provide it at a reduced rate until mid-July. This was a huge answer to prayer!


In addition to giving financially, please pray along with us from God’s Word…

Psalm 139:13–14


“For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made.”


God created all of us and He is knitting together Baby David! Please join us in prayer that God will continue to knit together David’s heart and we will be surprised at God’s healing hand in baby David’s life.


Will you donate to this fund to help provide during this time?


Thank you for your gift!


Ryan & Jennifer Vernon

1st-Time Grandparents

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