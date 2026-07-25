Baby Bowen’s Fight Against SMA

This August, Clay and Brook will welcome their precious baby boy, Bowen, into the world. What should be one of the happiest seasons of their lives has been met with heartbreaking news—Bowen has been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

No parent is ever prepared to hear those words. The unknowns are overwhelming, the fear is real, and the road ahead will be filled with doctor visits, treatments, therapies, medications, and travel. SMA is a devastating and incredibly expensive disease. While there is hope through life-changing treatments, the financial burden can be enormous, adding even more weight to an already heavy journey.

As Clay continues traveling the country as a professional bullfighter, he's doing everything he can to provide for his family. Meanwhile, Brook is faithfully holding down the fort at home, preparing for Bowen's arrival while carrying the emotional and physical weight of pregnancy and facing the uncertainty of what lies ahead. Together, they are walking this road with courage, unwavering faith, and complete trust in the Lord.

If you've ever been a part of the rodeo community, you know we take care of our own. Today, we're asking our rodeo family, our friends, and our community to wrap your arms around Clay, Brook, big brother Brayton and baby Bowen.

Please consider giving to help cover medical expenses, treatments, medications, therapy, travel, and whatever needs may arise as they fight for Bowen's future. No gift is too small, and every prayer is just as important.

Most of all, we ask that you pray. Pray for healing. Pray for wisdom for the doctors. Pray for strength, peace, and comfort for Clay and Brook. Pray that God would continue to surround this family with His love, provide for every need, and remind them they are never walking this journey alone.

As Scripture reminds us, "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."(Psalm 46:1)

Thank you for loving this sweet family, for standing beside them, and for helping carry this burden. May God bless each and every one of you for your generosity, your prayers, and your unwavering support for baby Bowen.



