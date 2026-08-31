BABY BLUE's Rescue Shelter Emergency

OWAP-AR Salt Marsh Animal Rescue Shelter S.O.S.

Hello, dear Friends of our beloved animals and pets. Please would you help feed and care for our rescue shelter inmates? Times are tough for our dedicated but struggling volunteer team.

THANKYOU FOR CARING.

God bless ✨️🙏🏻✨️ from the grateful living angels living among us🐕🐈 here in forgotten, backwater Brittany, France !