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Baby Annabelle’s Fight Tuberous Sclerosis Seizures

Goal$75,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Luther

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sarah Luther

Baby Annabelle’s Fight Tuberous Sclerosis Seizures

Our Sweet Baby Annabelle Mae Needs Your Help ❤️


Hi everyone!


My name is Annabelle Mae, and I'm just 18 months old.


In March 2026, my life changed suddenly when I experienced 23 seizures in only one week. After emergency hospitalization and extensive testing, doctors diagnosed me with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), a rare genetic condition that can cause tumors to grow throughout the body and lead to seizures and other serious medical complications.


My family is asking for your prayers and support as we navigate this unexpected journey together.


Every prayer, share, and donation helps more than you know.


Who Is Annabelle?


Before I tell you about my medical journey, let me tell you a little about me.


I'm a happy, silly little girl who loves making people laugh. My favorite color is red. I love dogs, almost every animal I meet, and giving the best hugs.


My favorite person in the world is my big sister, Kylah. We love dancing, singing, exploring, making silly faces, and getting into adventures together. She's my best friend and my favorite entertainer.


I love trying new foods, traveling to new places, splashing in rivers, lakes, and oceans, playing tug-of-war with my puppy Frankie Moo Berry, cuddling with Mommy and Daddy, and inspecting absolutely everything around me.


Mommy says I'm an explorer, inventor, inspector, cuddle bug, artist, comedian, and future rock star all rolled into one tiny package.


I've already traveled through 15 states in my short life.


I even made a dramatic entrance into the world by deciding to be born five days early in the front seat of Daddy's Chevy Silverado while he was racing to the midwife.


Sorry Grandpa... I guess I'm officially a Chevy girl.


The Day Everything Changed


On March 6, 2026, at 2:30 in the afternoon, I was taking a nap on Mommy when my body suddenly started seizing.


That was my first seizure.


Over the next seven days, I would experience 23 seizures.


My parents rushed me to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where doctors began searching for answers.


During my hospital stay I underwent:


• Three MRIs


• Multiple blood tests


• EKGs


• Ultrasounds


• A comprehensive eye examination


We almost got to go home on March 12th, but right before discharge I experienced four more seizures.


Finally, on March 13th, I was able to go home.


While we were grateful to leave the hospital, our journey was only beginning.


My Diagnosis


Doctors confirmed that I have Tuberous Sclerosis Complex.


TSC is a rare genetic condition that causes tumors to develop in different parts of the body. These tumors are not cancerous, but they can still create serious health challenges depending on where they grow.


One of the biggest blessings we've received recently is learning that the tumors are currently limited to my brain.


Extensive testing showed that my:


❤️ Heart is clear


❤️ Lungs are clear


❤️ Kidneys are clear


❤️ Eyes are clear


❤️ Stomach is clear


Even more encouraging, my doctors explained that the tumors do not spread from one part of the body to another.


We are currently undergoing additional genetic testing to determine whether my condition is linked to the TSC1 or TSC2 genetic marker. This information will help doctors better understand what my future may look like and how best to care for me.


Encouraging News


Although this diagnosis has been scary, God has continued to bless us with good news.


My Geneticist recently shared:


• Brain surgery is not anticipated for my condition.


• I show zero signs of autism.


• Developmentally I am right where I should be.


• Aside from the tumors in my brain, the rest of my body remains clear.


• My seizure medication adjustment is helping significantly.


• I have been referred to one of the top neurologists specializing in Tuberous Sclerosis, and we cannot wait to meet her.


My doctors told Mommy and Daddy that I am a beautiful little girl who is developing perfectly.


Tumors and seizures aren't going to stop me from smiling, learning, growing, exploring, and spreading joy.


Ongoing Medical Care


Although we have received encouraging news, my journey is far from over.


I currently take multiple seizure medications every day, along with emergency rescue medication that must be available at all times.


I require ongoing monitoring through:


• Neurology appointments


• Genetic testing


• MRIs


• Blood work


• Overnight sleep studies


• Medication management


• Specialized neurological care


I continue to experience seizure activity that requires close observation and treatment adjustments.


Because of my medical needs, Mommy made the difficult decision to leave her job so she could become my full-time caregiver.


Travel Expenses


Most of my specialists are located in Phoenix.


Each appointment requires a 350-mile round trip from home.


These visits often involve:


• Fuel costs


• Meals while traveling


• Hotel stays when overnight testing is required


• Missed work opportunities


• Childcare logistics for our family


These trips will continue regularly for years as my condition is monitored.


Service Dog Goals


One of our biggest goals is obtaining a seizure alert service dog.


We are currently evaluating whether our puppy Frankie Moo Berry may be a candidate for training.


A properly trained seizure alert dog can:


• Alert caregivers before seizures occur


• Retrieve emergency medication


• Help prevent injury


• Provide companionship and emotional support


• Increase safety and independence


For a child with epilepsy and Tuberous Sclerosis, a service dog can truly be life-changing.


Our Faith Through This Journey


There were moments during our hospital stay when it felt like the weight of the world was sitting on our shoulders.


But every time we cried out to God, He carried us through.


Two hospital chaplains prayed over me during our stay, and we have been surrounded by an incredible community of believers, family, friends, and strangers who continue to lift us up in prayer.


We firmly believe God has a purpose for my life.


While we don't understand every step of this journey, we trust the One who does.


How You Can Help


Your support will help with:


• Medical expenses


• Prescription medications


• Genetic testing


• Travel to specialist appointments


• Overnight hospital visits


• Seizure alert service dog evaluation and training


• Specialized therapies


• Future care needs


Anything raised beyond immediate needs will be carefully saved to help support my future medical journey as I grow.


Thank You


Thank you for taking the time to read my story.


Thank you for every prayer.


Thank you for every share.


Thank you for every donation.


Most of all, thank you for walking beside our family during one of the most challenging seasons of our lives.


I may be small, but I am strong.


I have an amazing family, an incredible big sister, a puppy who thinks he's my bodyguard, and a God who loves me.


And with all of you beside me, I know I won't walk this road alone.


"Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you." — Isaiah 41:10


With love,


Annabelle Mae ❤️

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