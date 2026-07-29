Good afternoon im a 39 year old female wanting to have another baby with my partner of 3 years, unfortunately about 4 years ago I removed my tubes and is unable to have another child. We're looking into IVF procedures which is 7,000 and that's with my insurance coverage some portion of it. Yes they offer financial help but we don't qualified due to or credit score. I know many of y'all probably thinking why have another kid if you cant afford to pay for the procedure, how are you going to afford to maintain the kid. Well long story short we both have jobs as a matter a fact good jobs but in this economy 7,000 is a lot and that's why im here to ask for help if it's possible if not we understand. Thank you for thanking the time to read my story, have a blessed day.