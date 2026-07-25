Babies first birthday

As a single mother, asking for help isn't easy, but today I'm setting my pride aside for my son. My sweet baby boy will be turning one this August, and I want nothing more than to give him a birthday filled with love, joy, and happy memories. Unfortunately, I recently lost my job, and making ends meet has become incredibly difficult. Right now, providing the essentials comes first, which means celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime milestone has become something I simply can't afford on my own. My little boy has the biggest smile whenever he sees Cocomelon, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, or Paw Patrol. If I'm able to make this birthday happen, I'd love to decorate with his favorite characters and surprise him with a few gifts. He wears size 18-month clothing and size 3 shoes, so any help toward party supplies, decorations, clothing, or gifts would mean the world to us. If you feel led to donate, no amount is too small. Every dollar brings us one step closer to giving my son the first birthday every parent dreams of celebrating. And if you're unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser would be an incredible blessing. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express. Thank you for helping make my baby's first birthday one he'll always know was surrounded by love.