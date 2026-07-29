Babies against Sherrell

How many times have Tennessee politicians stood behind a podium and promised to defend the unborn? How many campaign mailers have proclaimed their unwavering commitment to life? How many speeches have been given about protecting innocent children?

The real test of conviction is not what a politician says during campaign season. The real test is what happens when legislation is placed before them and action is required.

That is why House Bill 0570 mattered.

HB 0570, known as the Equal Protection Bill, sought to establish equal protection under Tennessee law for unborn children. Supporters believed the legislation represented a simple and morally consistent principle: if unborn children are human beings, then they deserve the protection of the law. If innocent life deserves protection, then that protection should not be denied based on age, size, development, or location.

For thousands of Tennessee Christians, conservatives, pro-life, and Abolitionist voters, HB 0570 was more than just another bill. It was a test. It was an opportunity to determine whether elected officials who campaign as defenders of life would support legislation extending equal protection to every child.

That opportunity came and went.

The bill died in the House Population Health Subcommittee.

Representative Paul Sherrell served on that committee.





When HB 0570 needed legislators willing to advance it, the committee failed to move the bill forward. The result was that Tennessee voters never got to see a full debate on the House floor. The people never got to see where every representative stood. The legislation never received the consideration its supporters believed it deserved.

For years, voters have been told that Republican majorities would protect unborn children. Tennessee is one of the most conservative states in America. Republicans dominate state government. Politicians routinely campaign on pro-life platforms and receive overwhelming support from Christian voters.

Yet when legislation designed to establish equal protection for unborn children came before the legislature, it died in committee.

Many supporters of HB 0570 are asking a simple question:

If not now, when?

If not in Tennessee, where?

If not under Republican supermajorities, under what circumstances will equal protection ever be considered worthy of support?

These are fair questions. They deserve answers.

Supporters of equal protection are increasingly frustrated with politicians who speak passionately about life during election season but fail to support meaningful action when it matters most. They are tired of press releases. They are tired of campaign slogans. They are tired of hearing politicians describe abortion as a moral tragedy while refusing to advance legislation that would recognize unborn children as persons under the law.

Words are easy.

Actions matter.

Leadership matters.

And when legislators have opportunities to act but fail to do so, voters have every right to hold them accountable.

This is not about personality. It is about representation.

When voters elect a candidate because he claims to be against abortion, they expect him to fight for life. When they contribute money to his campaign, volunteer on his behalf, place signs in their yards, and encourage friends to support him, they do so because they believe he shares their convictions.

Trust is the foundation of representative government.

And trust is damaged when campaign promises and legislative outcomes do not align.

Many equal protection advocates have concluded that waiting for change is no longer enough. They believe accountability must be more than a slogan. They believe elections should have consequences. They believe elected officials should understand that voters are paying attention.

That is why a growing grassroots effort is being organized to challenge Representative Paul Sherrell in the next election.

This effort is not fueled by political ambition. It is fueled by conviction.

The people involved believe unborn children deserve equal protection under the law. They believe Tennessee voters deserve representatives who will actively support legislation reflecting that principle. They believe that when lawmakers fail to advance such legislation, voters should be given another choice.

For those who want to review the facts for themselves, learn more about HB 0570, examine Representative Sherrell’s record regarding the Equal Protection Bill, and understand why so many Tennessee voters are calling for accountability, visit http://BabiesAgainstSherrell.com.

The purpose of the website is simple: educate voters, present the facts, and allow citizens to make informed decisions about who truly represents their values.

But challenging an incumbent requires resources.

It requires voter outreach.

It requires signs, mailers, advertising, travel, events, volunteers, and organization.

Most importantly, it requires citizens who are willing to invest in the future they claim to believe in.

Too often, conservatives become frustrated with elected officials but do nothing. They complain, shake their heads, and move on. Then election season arrives and the same politicians make the same promises and receive the same support.

Nothing changes because no one is willing to challenge the status quo.

This campaign seeks to change that.

Every dollar contributed sends a message.

It tells politicians that voters are watching.

It tells elected officials that campaign rhetoric is not enough.

It tells representatives that accountability still matters.

It tells Tennessee leaders that if they want the support of Abolitionists and Pro-Lifers, they must be willing to stand for life when it counts.

The political establishment has money.

Incumbents have advantages.

Special interests have influence.

But history has repeatedly shown that committed grassroots citizens can overcome all of those obstacles when they are united by principle and purpose.

That is why your contribution matters.

Whether it is $10, $25, $100, $500, or more, every donation helps build a movement dedicated to holding elected officials accountable and advancing equal protection for unborn children.

The future will not be changed by people who remain silent.

It will be changed by people who are willing to act.

HB 0570 may have died in committee, but the cause it represented is very much alive.

Now the question is whether Tennessee voters are willing to stand behind that cause with more than words.

If you believe unborn children deserve equal protection under the law, if you believe elected officials should keep their promises, and if you believe accountability is necessary for representative government to function, then now is the time to act.

Visit http://BabiesAgainstSherrell.com to review the record, learn the facts, get involved, and contribute to the effort to elect leadership that will actively fight for equal protection under the law.

The next election begins today.

And with your support, voters will have the opportunity to choose a representative whose actions match the principles he claims to defend.



