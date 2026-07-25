A testimony from the family of one World War II B 24 pilot. A series memorizing the true story of love being interrupted by war and then war interrupting life. This is so important. We need more people to speak out about the generational hurts and hangups

Here’s the text pulled clean from the PDF, ready to paste:





B24Story

Love ❧ Interrupted





The true wartime love story of Rex and Lena Kane — a South Georgia farm boy who turned down West Point to fly a B-24 Liberator, and the sharecropper’s daughter from Phenix City, Alabama who waited for him to come home.





THE STORY BEHIND THE NEWSLETTER





The Boy Who Said No to West Point





Rex Kane’s uncle was a Georgia state representative — and each district representative was granted one appointment to West Point. His uncle used it on Rex. Rex thanked him kindly and said no. He didn’t want a military career. He wanted to fly.





Lena came from sharecropper stock. She worked the counter at a five-and-ten for two solid years, saving every dime, before she had enough to enroll at Georgia Southwestern College. She was twenty-three, petite, with long chestnut hair.





The first week Rex arrived on campus, he walked into the cafeteria and saw her sitting with a few other girls. He invited her to a swim meet — and nearly hurt himself holding his breath underwater, trying to impress a girl who had already crossed state lines on her own savings and was not easily dazzled.





They were Rex and Lena. And the war hadn’t found them yet.





WHAT SUBSCRIBERS RECEIVE





A Story Delivered to Your Inbox





✈️ Monthly Issues — Each issue unfolds the next chapter — courtship, letters, missions, waiting, and coming home.





📸 Real Photographs — Archival images of Rex, Lena, and the B-24 Liberator — history you can see.





✍️ Writer’s Notes — Behind-the-scenes from Suzanne Johnson on how the story came to her and why it had to be told.





⭐ The Full Arc — From a Georgia cafeteria in 1943 to a Service Flag with three stars in the window — this is the whole story.





Your subscription directly supports the telling of this story. No ads. No algorithms. Just Rex and Lena.





One flag: this copy is written for the paid newsletter (subscribe, $3.99/month, cancel anytime), not a one-time or milestone-based GiveSendGo ask. Want me to adapt the framing — swap “subscribe” language for a donation call-to-action tied to the campaign goal — so it reads right on GiveSendGo?



