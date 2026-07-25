B24Story-Italy: True Story of Courage Newsletter

A WWII love story podcast — told a chapter at a time, straight from the diary of a real B-24 Pilot. B24Story-Italy — GiveSendGo Campaign
Campaign Title
B24Story-Italy: Help Us Tell One True Story of Courage, One Friday at a Time
Subtitle / Tagline
A WWII love story podcast — told a chapter at a time, straight from the diary of a real B-
24 pilot.
Every Friday, the next chapter of one true story.
In 1942, a lanky South Georgia farm boy named Max M. Johnson turned down an
appointment to West Point. His grandfather, a Georgia legislator, had secured it for him
— but Max didn’t want the Army or a military career. He wanted to fly.
That choice put him in the sky over Italy as a B-24 Liberator pilot with the 15th Air Force
— flying missions up the boot of Italy while a country at war held its breath. Along the
way, he fell in love with Frances Allen, a sharecropper’s daughter from Alabama, in a
romance the war would interrupt almost as soon as it began.
This is B24Story-Italy, a serialized true story told one Friday at a time — built around
Max’s real wartime diary, real letters, and real family history. It’s not a different story
each week. It’s one saga that builds: the farm boy, the girl he loved, the crew of ten who
became brothers, and the missions that took them across the world and back.
Week One — “The Farm Boy” — is already written and ready to air.
We’re tying the launch to Red Shirt Friday, the grassroots tradition where Americans
wear red every Friday so deployed troops know they’re remembered. R.E.D. —
Remember Everyone Deployed. This isn’t a new idea we’re inventing; it’s a ritual your
audience already lives. We’re just giving it a story.
Why we need your helpThis story already exists in the archive — diary pages, letters, photographs, a family’s
memory carefully kept for over eighty years. What it needs now is the work of turning
that archive into a podcast people can actually hear: editing, narration, sound design,
hosting, and the ongoing research to verify dates, units, and missions so every chapter
holds up to scrutiny.
Your gift helps us get Crew #8163’s story into the world — and helps make sure their
names are remembered the way Red Shirt Friday asks all of us to remember.
What your gift supports
Professional audio production and editing for the full first arc
Podcast hosting and distribution across platforms
Archival research — verifying military records, unit history, and timeline details
Historical photo and document restoration/licensing
Launch marketing tied to the Red Shirt Friday movement
A note from Sugah
“This is my father’s story — Captain Max M. Johnson, B-24 pilot, 15th Air Force. I’ve
carried his diary and his memory my whole life, and I believe his generation’s sacrifice
deserves to be told with the same craftsmanship as any prestige drama. Every dollar
here goes toward telling it right.”
Funding Goal: $5,000
Budget Breakdown
Category
Item
Est.
Cost
Production
Audio editing & sound design (6-episode arc)
$1,500
Production
Professional narration/voice work
$600
Production
Podcast hosting platform (annual)
$250
Production
Cover art & episode graphics (final polish)
$300
Research Military records access (NARA, fold3, unit history docs) $500
Research Archival photo restoration/licensing $400
Research Travel/research for Italy mission sites or archives (if
applicable) $700
Marketing Red Shirt Friday launch campaign (social, partner
outreach) $400
Marketing Landing page / B24Story.com hosting & maintenance $200
Contingency Buffer for unexpected costs $150
Total $5,000
Suggested Reward Tiers (optional — GiveSendGo allows
perks even without formal tier structure)
$10 — “Remember”: Thank-you shoutout + early access to Week 1 episode before
public release
$25 — “Red Shirt Friday”: Above + digital B24Story-Italy commemorative card
(Flag Day PDF design)
$50 — “Crew Member”: Above + name listed in episode credits as a founding
supporter
$100 — “Love Interrupted”: Above + 3-month newsletter subscription ($4.77/mo
value) + behind-the-scenes research notes
$250+ — “Mission Sponsor”: Above + personal thank-you video from Sugah +
name read on-air in Week 1 sponsor credit
Suggested Update Cadence
Post a GiveSendGo update each Friday during the campaign — tying naturally into the
“Red Shirt Friday” release rhythm and giving donors a reason to keep checking back
even before the launch