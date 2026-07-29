B1aQK Fundraiser: Be Part of the Movement

**Our Story**





The B1aQK Town Hall Movement was born out of necessity.





For generations, people of color have endured racial injustice and systemic barriers that continue to affect every aspect of our lives. We have watched our communities suffer while being told to simply wait for change. We can no longer afford to wait.





Too many of our brothers and sisters have been murdered, gunned down, overly sentenced, wrongfully accused, and denied justice. We have witnessed the over-medication and under-treatment of our people within healthcare systems that often fail to value our humanity. Our children are denied access to a complete education that includes the truth of Black history and the contributions of those who came before us.





We have seen qualified entrepreneurs denied access to business loans and economic opportunities that help build generational wealth. We have watched families receive poor quality food and unsafe water while being expected to thrive under impossible conditions. We have worked just as hard—often harder—while being paid less, offered fewer opportunities, and burdened with higher mortgage rates and systemic obstacles designed to keep many of us behind.





B1aQK Town Hall exists to change that reality.





This movement brings melanated communities and allies together to organize, educate, strategize, and mobilize. We believe that our greatest power lies in our collective ability to direct our money, time, talents, and voices toward solutions that strengthen our communities.





The funds raised will help us:





* Host town hall meetings in cities across the nation.

* Provide educational resources and community workshops.

* Support economic empowerment initiatives and entrepreneurship.

* Advocate for policy reform and accountability.

* Develop programs centered on health, financial literacy, and civic engagement.

* Create safe spaces where ideas become action and action becomes change.





This is more than a fundraiser.





It is an investment in justice.

It is an investment in truth.

It is an investment in our future.





Together, we can transform outrage into organization, pain into purpose, and hope into action.





**From City to City. State to State. We rise together.**



