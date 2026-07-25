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AYUDEMOS A LOS NINOS DE LA GUAIRA

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJuan Guillen

AYUDEMOS A LOS NINOS DE LA GUAIRA

Desde THE MYSTERY MAN creemos que la fe, la solidaridad y el amor al prójimo no pueden quedarse solo en palabras. Hoy queremos poner nuestra voz y nuestra comunidad al servicio de una causa profundamente humana: apoyar a niños en situación vulnerable provenientes de La Guaira, quienes han sido víctimas de la tragedia causada por los terremotos en Venezuela.

La Casa Hogar Hermanas Carmelitas de La Pastora ha asumido una inmensa responsabilidad: abrir sus puertas, recibir, proteger y cuidar a estos niños en un momento de dolor, incertidumbre y necesidad. Las Hermanas Carmelitas están haciendo una labor silenciosa, valiente y llena de amor, ofreciendo refugio, acompañamiento y esperanza a quienes más lo necesitan.

Esta campaña nace para acompañarlas en esa misión.

Los fondos recaudados serán destinados a apoyar necesidades esenciales como alimentación, ropa, artículos de higiene, medicinas, atención básica, materiales escolares, transporte y adecuación de espacios para que los niños puedan estar en un ambiente seguro, digno y lleno de cuidado.

Cada donación, sin importar el monto, representa mucho más que una ayuda económica. Representa un gesto de amor, una mano extendida y una oportunidad para que estos niños sientan que no están solos.

Desde THE MYSTERY MAN, invitamos a todos nuestros amigos, visitantes, aliados y personas de buen corazón a sumarse a esta causa. Hoy podemos convertir la compasión en acción concreta.

Ayúdanos a apoyar a la Casa Hogar Hermanas Carmelitas de La Pastora y a llevar esperanza a los niños de La Guaira.

Gracias por donar, compartir y ser parte de esta misión.


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