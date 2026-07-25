GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Ayudemos a Jailer Muñoz a regresar con su familia

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$4,475 USD

Fundraiser created byAndrea Munoz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andrea Munoz

Ayudemos a Jailer Muñoz a regresar con su familia

Dios les bendiga, amigos y hermanos.


Estamos realizando esta recaudación para reunir $12,000, destinados al pago de la fianza migratoria de mi esposo, quien lleva más de un mes detenido. Nuestro mayor anhelo es que pueda regresar a casa con su esposa y su hija.


Mi esposo y yo hemos compartido casi 20 años de vida juntos. Durante todo este tiempo hemos enfrentado muchos desafíos, pero nunca hemos perdido la fe en Dios.


Él ha sido mucho más que mi esposo. Ha sido mi compañero, mi apoyo espiritual y quien me ha ayudado a crecer en mi relación con Dios. También es un padre excepcional para nuestra única hija, Salo. Es su proveedor, amigo, consejero y protector.


Desde que emigramos a este país, nuestro mayor deseo ha sido cuidar de nuestra hija, ofrecerle mejores oportunidades y trabajar por un futuro estable como familia. La adaptación no siempre ha sido fácil, pero el amor, el esfuerzo y el apoyo de mi esposo han sido fundamentales para nosotras.


Hoy estamos enfrentando uno de los momentos más difíciles de nuestra vida. Mi esposo fue detenido inesperadamente durante su proceso migratorio y desde entonces ha permanecido separado de nuestra familia.


Con la ayuda de un abogado, solicitamos una fianza para obtener su libertad. La cantidad fijada fue de $12,000, una suma que en este momento no podemos cubrir.


Durante este tiempo, nuestros ahorros se han destinado a gastos legales y a nuestras responsabilidades diarias. Como esposa y madre, me ha correspondido sostener nuestro hogar mientras seguimos luchando por su regreso.


Por eso acudimos a nuestra familia, amigos, hermanos en la fe y a toda persona que desee apoyarnos.


Cada aporte, sin importar la cantidad, nos acerca un paso más a tenerlo nuevamente en casa. Los fondos recaudados serán usados directamente para el pago de su fianza.


Si no puedes donar, te pedimos de corazón que compartas esta campaña y nos acompañes en oración.


Nuestra fe sigue intacta. Creemos que Dios abrirá el camino para que nuestra familia vuelva a estar completa.


Gracias por su amor, sus oraciones y por ayudarnos a traer de regreso a casa a un hombre que ama a Dios, ama a su familia y desea seguir trabajando por el futuro de su esposa y su hija.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve