Ayudame en mi viaje misionero a Mexico

Hola a todos! Este verano, del 5 a 12 de Junio el grupo de jóvenes de la Iglesia de la Costa irá a un viaje misionero a México, y estoy muy emocionada por poder asistir y tener la oportunidad de servir, ayudar a familias y crecer en mi fe. Vamos a construir casas, visitar orfanatos, y compartir la palabra de Dios.

Estoy recaudando dinero para ayudar a cubrir mi boleto de avión, transporte y otros gastos del viaje. Cualquier apoyo, grande o pequeño, significa muchísimo para mí. Gracias por ayudarme a hacer esto posible!





Hi everyone! This summer, from June 5th to June 12th, the youth group from Iglesia de la Costa will be going on a mission trip to Mexico, and I’m very excited to have the opportunity to attend, serve others, help families, and grow in my faith. We will be building houses, visiting orphanages, and sharing the word of God.





I am currently raising funds to help cover my plane ticket, transportation, and other trip expenses. Any support, big or small, means so much to me. Thank you for helping make this possible!







