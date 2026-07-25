Ayuda Solidaria - Sra. Nancy Párraga Álvarez

AYUDA SOLIDARIA

Hoy por ti, mañana por mí 🤍





Con el corazón en la mano acudimos a ustedes para solicitar su apoyo en beneficio de la Sra. Nancy Párraga Álvarez, quien atraviesa un difícil proceso de salud tras sufrir un accidente cerebrovascular (ACV).





Debido a su condición, requiere una intervención médica, tratamiento y un proceso de rehabilitación, cuyos costos ascienden aproximadamente a USD 20.000.





Toda ayuda, por pequeña que parezca, suma y representa una esperanza para su recuperación. Si no está en sus posibilidades colaborar económicamente, agradecemos de todo corazón que comparta esta publicación y nos acompañe con sus oraciones.





Meta de recaudación: USD 20.000





¡Gracias por su solidaridad y por ser parte de esta causa!





SOLIDARITY HELP

Today for you, tomorrow for me 🤍





With our hearts in our hands, we come to you to ask for your support on behalf of Mrs. Nancy Párraga Álvarez, who is going through a difficult health process after suffering a stroke.





Due to her condition, she needs medical intervention, treatment, and a rehabilitation process, with costs estimated at approximately USD 20,000.





Every bit of help, no matter how small it may seem, adds up and represents hope for her recovery. If you’re not able to help financially, we’d be so grateful if you could share this post and keep us in your prayers.





Fundraising goal: USD 20,000





Thank you for your solidarity and for being part of this cause!



