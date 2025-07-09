Help saving rent and a financial crisis.

Hello.

I have decided to create this fundraiser because I find myself in a very difficult financial emergency.

In the middle of last year, my partner and I broke up. As a result, plans to move to a better job and find a more stable path, like starting a business, fell through when the relationship suddenly ended. I was left taking on all the financial responsibilities alone—a loan, the apartment rent, and other bills. Unable to pay these debts on my own, interest and late fees have built up, making it impossible to cover even the most basic utilities with the little I earn. Furthermore, I cannot work in just any sector due to a back issue (a lumbar herniated disc). No matter how much I try to stretch my budget, I simply cannot cover everything I owe. The intense pressure of watching my debts grow and facing the risk of losing my home is overwhelming.

The funds raised will be used to cover the most urgent expenses:

Catching up on rent payments along with basic utilities. Paying off fines before they incur additional late fees and penalties. Covering the loan installments along with accumulated interest, before they generate even more interest.

This campaign is to help me get back on my feet so I can continue moving forward.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for your time, your empathy, and your support.



































