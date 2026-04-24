Ayúdame a acceder a atención médica y continuar mi

Help Me Access Medical Care and Continue My Education

Hello, my name is Nia.

I am an 18-year-old student and worker from Costa Rica. Since I was 16, I have worked while continuing my studies because I have always wanted to build a better future for myself and support my family.

Over the past months, I have been struggling with several health issues, including recurring infections, dermatitis, stomach problems, tonsillitis, and other conditions that require medical attention and ongoing care. Unfortunately, getting the tests, appointments, and treatments I need has become financially overwhelming.

In addition to my physical health challenges, I also struggle with anxiety, depression, and panic attacks. These conditions make it harder to cope with illness, attend appointments, manage treatments, and continue with my daily responsibilities. The uncertainty surrounding my health has affected both my emotional well-being and my ability to move forward with confidence.

Doctors have recommended further medical evaluations and follow-up care to better understand what is causing these recurring problems and to help me receive the treatment I need. However, consultations, laboratory tests, medications, and transportation costs add up quickly.

I am also preparing to start university soon, and despite these difficulties, I remain committed to continuing my education and building a stable future.

For this reason, I created this fundraiser.

The funds raised will help cover:

• Medical consultations and specialist appointments

• Laboratory tests and diagnostic procedures

• Medications and treatments

• Mental health support and care

• Transportation and other health-related expenses

• Educational expenses related to starting university

Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean the world to me. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would also be an incredible help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.

With gratitude,

Nia



