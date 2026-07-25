Axtell IVF Journey

Seven years ago, Nathaniel and I began trying to grow our family. We never imagined that our journey to parenthood would become one filled with so much hope, heartbreak, and perseverance.

Over the past seven years, we have experienced eight pregnancy losses. Each positive test brought excitement and dreams of the future, only to be followed by unimaginable grief. With every loss, we mourned not only the baby we loved so deeply, but also the future we had imagined. While the world kept moving forward, we learned that healing isn't something that happens overnight. It is something we have had to choose every single day.

Despite everything, we haven't given up on our dream of becoming parents. Our desire to build a family has only grown stronger, even through the difficult moments. We have spent years navigating appointments, tests, procedures, and emotional ups and downs, hoping that each next step would finally bring us closer to our miracle.

Now, we have reached a new chapter in our journey: IVF. This gives us renewed hope, but it also comes with a significant financial burden. Like many families facing infertility, we have discovered that the cost of treatment can be overwhelming, even when it represents our best chance of bringing home the child we have prayed for.

Asking for help is not easy, but we know we cannot do this alone. Every donation, every share, every kind word, and every prayer means more than we can express. Your support isn't just helping us pay for medical treatment—it is giving us another opportunity to pursue the family we have dreamed of for so many years.

Thank you for standing beside us, believing in us, and giving us hope. We are incredibly grateful for your love and support as we take this next step toward becoming parents.



